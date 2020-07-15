81.7 F
Dr. Joel Michaelis Is New Vice President For Instruction at SCC

By Derek Nester

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
Read more
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men's and...
Read more
Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
Read more
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln, NE (July 15, 2020) – Dr. Joel Michaelis has been selected as Southeast Community College’s new vice president for instruction, replacing Dr. Dennis Headrick, who retired this past spring. Michaelis comes to SCC from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College where he served as vice president of academic affairs.

“I started working in community colleges in 1993 and have worked in a variety of roles within student services and instruction at various colleges, serving students from different backgrounds,” Michaelis said. “I hope that experience can add to the great work that is already happening at Southeast Community College.”

Michaelis will lead approximately 350 full-time faculty and hundreds of adjunct faculty, as well as a team of deans, associate deans and staff.

Michaelis grew up in Kansas and North Dakota and spent the majority of his life in Texas. He started his college career at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. He earned a B.B.A. in Management from Texas A&M University, and a M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Texas. He then earned his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Baylor University.

Michaelis began teaching as a sixth-grade mathematics instructor. He also taught developmental algebra and served in various administrative roles in both student services and instruction at Central Texas College, Howard College, Hill College, Galveston College, Navarro College, and SKCTC.

He is committed to the community college mission and is excited to be part of the growth that is occurring at SCC.

“A significant building campaign such as what is happening now at SCC is indicative of leadership that foresees a bright future for the College and the need to provide facilities that can address the higher educational needs of the communities it serves,” he added.

Michaelis and his wife Cindy have three adult children. He begins his new role on July 20 and will be located at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center in Lincoln.

Kansas Headlines

State Board of Education Votes 9-0 On Reopening Guidelines For Schools

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted to accept the 1,000-page draft on reopening guidelines for schools this fall. The State Board voted...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Walmart and Sam’s Club To Require Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

Derek Nester - 0
The largest retailer in the United States, Walmart, along with membership club Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering beginning...
Read more
Agriculture News

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual 2020 Ag Summit

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has converted its fifth annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth into a virtual experience. Beginning July...
Read more