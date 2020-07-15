Dr. Joel Michaelis Is New Vice President For Instruction at SCC

Lincoln, NE (July 15, 2020) – Dr. Joel Michaelis has been selected as Southeast Community College’s new vice president for instruction, replacing Dr. Dennis Headrick, who retired this past spring. Michaelis comes to SCC from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College where he served as vice president of academic affairs.

“I started working in community colleges in 1993 and have worked in a variety of roles within student services and instruction at various colleges, serving students from different backgrounds,” Michaelis said. “I hope that experience can add to the great work that is already happening at Southeast Community College.”

Michaelis will lead approximately 350 full-time faculty and hundreds of adjunct faculty, as well as a team of deans, associate deans and staff.

Michaelis grew up in Kansas and North Dakota and spent the majority of his life in Texas. He started his college career at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. He earned a B.B.A. in Management from Texas A&M University, and a M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Texas. He then earned his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Baylor University.

Michaelis began teaching as a sixth-grade mathematics instructor. He also taught developmental algebra and served in various administrative roles in both student services and instruction at Central Texas College, Howard College, Hill College, Galveston College, Navarro College, and SKCTC.

He is committed to the community college mission and is excited to be part of the growth that is occurring at SCC.

“A significant building campaign such as what is happening now at SCC is indicative of leadership that foresees a bright future for the College and the need to provide facilities that can address the higher educational needs of the communities it serves,” he added.

Michaelis and his wife Cindy have three adult children. He begins his new role on July 20 and will be located at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center in Lincoln.