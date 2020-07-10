71.3 F
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Reports 8 Active COVID-19 Cases

By Derek Nester

Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Derek Nester
Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
Read more
Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Read more
Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Read more
Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

In the last 4 days Mitchell County has witnessed a significant increase of COVID-19 patients in our community. We currently have 8 active cases, giving Mitchell County a total of 12 positive cases identified since March. The Mitchell County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts and quarantine individuals as necessary. With that being said, we wanted to remind everyone that contact investigations take time to complete and the health department staff are working as quickly as possible to identify and notify all contacts.

If you are concerned you were a potential close contact of a COVID positive patient, meaning that you were within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes, and you have not yet been notified by the health department, please quarantine in your home and monitor for symptoms. If you develop any symptoms, such as fever, headache, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste and smell, muscle aches, and so on please notify your physician.

The increase in positive cases being identified both throughout Kansas and in Mitchell County demonstrates how crucial it is to take necessary precautions to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19. It is important to note, you may be contagious with COVID-19 and not actively have a temperature.

How can you protect yourself and others?

• Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitizer if hand washing is not an option.

• Avoid close contact and social distance when possible, at least 6 feet of distance.

• Use a cloth face cover / mask to cover your mouth and nose when around others.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect highly used surfaces often.

• Monitor your health daily, including temperature and symptoms of COVID-19.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, or are a potential close contact of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider prior to arriving at the facility. Please do not arrive at the clinic or the hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our health care resources. We want to thank our community members for their continued diligence in preventing the spread of infection and patience as we move forward.

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Read more
Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a...
Read more
Kansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger

Derek Nester
Bellevue, Washington — July 9, 2020 — Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center,...
Read more

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

