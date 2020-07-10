AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Kansas Amber Alert for Olivia A. Jansen, missing from 4444 Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

Age: 3 Years

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue-Green

Height: 3’0″

Weight: 50 lbs

Sex: Female

Race: White

Description:

Had been dressed in pajamas – pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Last Seen:

at the residence located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, Kansas.

LATEST UPDATE:

On 07-10-2020, at 11:07 AM, the Kansas City Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At 6:30 AM this morning, the father of Olivia woke up and discovered that she was not in the residence and the back door of the location was standing open. Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location. There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000