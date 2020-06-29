93.1 F
Kansas Adds South Carolina & Florida To Mandatory Travel Quarantine List

By Derek Nester

Royals Announce July Schedule For "Royals Playback" Broadcasts

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for "Royals Playback," which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states to the quarantine list: South Carolina and Florida and removed Maryland. This is effective for persons arriving in or returning to Kansas today, June 29, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list every two weeks.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to:

• South Carolina and Florida on or after June 29.

• Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-

confirmed case of COVID-19.

States added to this list are determined by evaluating new cases in states over a two-week period, then adjusting for population size, giving a case per 100,000 population which can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. States with significantly higher rates (approximately 3 times higher) are added to the list.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their employers regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans. While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at http://www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Masks Must be Worn Statewide

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that she will sign an Executive Order requiring that most Kansans in a public space must wear...
K-State McCain Performance Series Cancels Fall 2020 Season

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University is canceling plans for a full subscription series in fall 2020. The decision, made in consultation with...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/28/2020

Derek Nester
This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
New event. Flood Warning from 6/29/2020 11:36 AM to 6/30/2020 10:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
