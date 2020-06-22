Colorado man sentenced to 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder, aggravated robbery

JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder and aggravated robbery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Emilio Nunez-Torres, 46, of Fort Collins, Colorado, in February pleaded guilty to one count of second degree intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court. Nunez-Torres was charged with the crimes in connection with the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman on Friday sentenced Nunez-Torres to 155 months for second degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery. The sentences are to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections for a total of 214 months.

Two additional defendants pleaded guilty on Friday to charges in connection with the crimes. Veronica Nunez, 24, of Garden City, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of criminal threat. Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one felony count of aggravated robbery. Chief Judge Gatterman accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for both defendants for July 22.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the three cases. The cases were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.