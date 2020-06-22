79.4 F
Kansas Headlines

Colorado man sentenced to 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder, aggravated robbery

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Big 12 Conference, Learfield IMG College Unveil First-Ever Madden NFL 20 Esports Competition for 10 Member Schools

Derek Nester - 0
DALLAS (June 22, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference and Learfield IMG College, its comprehensive multimedia rights partner, today announced the launch of an esports...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder and aggravated robbery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Emilio Nunez-Torres, 46, of Fort Collins, Colorado, in February pleaded guilty to one count of second degree intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court. Nunez-Torres was charged with the crimes in connection with the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman on Friday sentenced Nunez-Torres to 155 months for second degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery. The sentences are to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections for a total of 214 months.

Two additional defendants pleaded guilty on Friday to charges in connection with the crimes. Veronica Nunez, 24, of Garden City, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of criminal threat. Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one felony count of aggravated robbery. Chief Judge Gatterman accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for both defendants for July 22.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the three cases. The cases were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.

