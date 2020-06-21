Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible Through Monday

Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms will develop across north central Kansas late this afternoon and some of these storms may become severe. A line or complex of thunderstorms may develop during the evening hours and push southeast across the area overnight. Some of these storms may be severe through the evening and overnight hours. Also some areas may see heavy rainfall, especially if a complex or line of thunderstorms develop.

There may be another chance for scattered thunderstorms ahead of cold front Monday afternoon for areas along and south of I-70. These storms may be strong or severe across east central Kansas before they exit the area Monday evening. Tuesday looks cooler and drier with high in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Got any outdoor plans through Monday? Heads up! Each day, for the next couple of days will feature a chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Sunday evening looks to be the best timeframe of the stretch, with widespread damaging winds possible in central Kansas. Confidence is low on if or where storms will develop for Monday but the more favored area will be south of I-70 Monday afternoon. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and flooding will be a concern with any storms that develop.