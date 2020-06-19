KD Country 94 Transmitting At Reduced Power; Find Us Online or In App!

KD Country 94 has returned to the air at reduced transmitting power while we work to get our transmitter back to full power. If you’re having difficulty receiving us on your radio, we invite you to stream us online via our website or mobile app. You can also find us on your smart speaker by saying “Alexa, play KD Country 94 on TuneIn” for Amazon Alexa devices, or “Hey Google, Play KD Country 94 on TuneIn” on Google smart speakers.

The latest news, weather, and sports updates can also be found on our sister-station Z-96.3 The Lake.

We apologize for the inconvenience while we work to acquire parts to get our transmitter back to full power on 94.1 FM.