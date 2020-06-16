91.6 F
Governor Kelly Issues Disaster Declaration For Wildland Fire Threat

By Derek Nester
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for several western Kansas counties due to an increased risk of wildland fires. The Governor issued the declaration in order to coordinate state personnel and assets to assist local authorities if needed. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will coordinate response efforts from the State Emergency Operations Center.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for counties along the Kansas-Colorado border due to a combination of dry conditions, high temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds, which significantly elevate the threat of wildland fires.

The counties named in the declaration are Cheyenne, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Logan, Morton, Scott, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace and Wichita. Other counties may be added later if warranted.

“Conditions across Kansas are prime for wildland fires with areas experiencing hot, dry conditions,” Kelly said. “This declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources we have available to mitigate the risks and respond to fires, should they occur, in support of local emergency responders.”

The Kansas National Guard will preposition UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with 660-gallon collapsible water buckets. The Kansas Forest Service is coordinating the use of the tanker and agriculture pilots in case they are needed.

