The Beach Boys Concert At Alcove Spring Postponed To 2021

The Beach Boys regretfully announced their upcoming 2020 summer concert tour is being postponed due to the on-going global coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 “12 Sides of Summer” tour was due to start in June, with the band making a stop in Marshall County to perform at Alcove Spring Historic Park, Blue Rapids, Kan. August 1.

The decision was made with the safety of the audience, band, crew and venue staff in mind.

The good news for fans is that the band has worked swiftly to reschedule their concert in Marshall County. The concert will be Saturday, July 31, 2021. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show date.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could present The Beach Boys in August,” said Wayne Kruse, president of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, the organization sponsoring the concert. “We all need something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times. However, we weren’t necessarily surprised when the band contacted us to tell us the tour is being postponed until next summer.”

Once the cooperative received notification the concert was being postponed, they contacted all of the vendors working with them to present the show.

“Everyone is on board for 2021,” Kruse said. “The opening and closing bands, the sound company, the tent company — everyone has been extremely accommodating and understanding. We will continue to work with them to make next year’s concert worth the wait.”

Ticket holders do not need to do anything; their tickets are automatically valid for the 2021 rescheduled date.

Tickets for the July 31, 2021 show are on sale at mcactickets.com.

Questions may be sent to marshallcountyarts@gmail.com or people may contact Kruse at 785-713-9866.