Osborne County Public Health Recommendations on Reopening

Effective 05/27/2020.at 12:01 a.m. the Governor’s previously issued executive orders regarding limitations and restrictions for businesses and individuals have been lifted. Specifically, the Ad Astra Plan to Reopen Kansas.

Osborne County, in consultation with the Osborne County Health Officer, will not impose any restrictions on businesses or residents of Osborne County. We encourage all businesses to continue following, industry standards and best practices.

Individual responsibility for personal habits and business operations is key to this “no order” plan. If cases of Covid-19 surge in Osborne County the public health officer may implement restrictive orders to support our healthcare infrastructure and the health of the county.

Osborne County Health Department (OCHD) will continue to monitor health metrics provided by KDHE. OCHD retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as well as close contacts. In addition, travel restrictions imposed by KDHE will continue to be enforced. Updated travel restrictions can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran. Traveling to a destination deemed restricted by KDHE will result in mandatory quarantine for 14-days.

Residents and visitors of Osborne County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough, wearing a cloth mask, and staying home when you are ill.

High-risk individuals like those with underlying medical conditions should continue to stay home except for essential needs.

All activities, businesses and venues can reopen.

Guidelines for activities and venues such as contact and non-contact sports, outdoor sports courts, playgrounds, outdoor pools, splash pads, museums, farmers markets, community gardens, outdoor restrooms, senior centers, gyms, fitness centers, indoor and outdoor pools, locker rooms/showers, meeting rooms, and golf, can be found on the Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA) website https://krpa.wildapricot.org/resources/Documents/2020/KRPA%20Support%20Guidelines%205.21.20.pdf. Recommendations given by Osborne County Health Department will align with the KRPA guidelines.

Businesses, activities and venues should follow the guidelines from their licensor/sector. Guidelines can be found on the Covid-19 page of www.kdhe.ks.gov.

Long-term care and healthcare facilities should follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Screening measures and strict hygiene protocols for residents and staff should continue.

As a reminder just because businesses, activities, and venues can be open with no restrictions, does not mean they will choose to be. Individual businesses, boards, cities, and other agency leaders may choose to restrict all, or part of their activities based on their own risk assessment. Please be mindful of their choices and follow posted signs.

Stay informed as information changes frequently. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/, Osborne County Health Department Facebook Page, or OCHD at 785-346-2412.