74 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Derek Nester
CRYSTA HENTHORNE / KCUR

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen – Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the way to the Kansas Supreme Court.

A justice on the state’s high court seemed sympathetic, even as he questioned whether state courts hold the power to tackle practices that critics see as predatory.

“We understand that you’re trying to fight federally sanctioned air pirates,” Justice Dan Biles told an attorney for the insurance company during oral arguments in Topeka in January. “But … it seems like your fight is with Congress.”

The Kansas Supreme Court has yet to rule in the case. It involves EagleMed, a company that billed Travelers Insurance tens of thousands of dollars in 2013 for each of four people flown from rural areas to hospitals in Wichita and Garden City.

The insurer balked at the bills and offered far lower payouts based on Medicare rates.

Massive bills for air ambulance rides are common. The Kansas News Service wrote this week about Alvin Letner, a retired school teacher facing a nearly $50,000 bill for a 30-mile transport following a traffic accident.

Such bills are notoriously tricky for states to rein in, because federal law shields air ambulance companies from many of their attempts at regulation. Because the EagleMed case involved injured workers, however, the insurer hoped that would give Kansas authority to review EagleMed’s charges.

The Kansas Division of Workers’ Compensation sets pay rates for other medical services stemming from workplace injuries.

In a similar case from Wyoming, the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that states couldn’t set rates.

Wyoming had limited its workers’ compensation fund to paying out $3,900 for transporting an injured worker by helicopter (plus a modest mileage fee).

Air ambulance operators sued, and federal judges agreed that Wyoming couldn’t set that price. Why? Because medical helicopters and planes fall under the same 1978 federal aviation law that regulates airlines and prevents states from setting airline prices.

Kansas is one of at least two states where supreme courts are considering similar cases. In the Kansas case, Travelers Insurance argues the state can review air ambulance charges without actually setting their rates the way Wyoming had done.

The other pending case is in Texas.

In 2015, an administrative judge there concluded he could weigh in on prices. He pegged the fair payout for air ambulances in workers’ compensation cases at about 1.5 times Medicare rates. That, he said, ensured the helicopter company “a reasonable profit.”

Outrage at air ambulance prices is fueled in part by dramatic increases. Federal investigators compared 2010 and 2014 prices and found they had doubled.

Those investigators also found that air ambulances aren’t subject to the same type of price competition as airlines.

A person unconscious after a traffic accident can’t call around for price quotes or ask emergency responders to find an air ambulance within their insurance network.

Air ambulance companies, meanwhile, argue that higher prices for some privately insured customers help balance out lower payments for serving people on Medicare, Medicaid or without insurance.

Some companies also argue that a sharp increase in air ambulances vying for patients has cut into each chopper’s workload, making it harder to maintain profit margins.

Still, the growing chorus of complaints over hefty bills has prompted Congress to create a special committee that’s looking into the problem. That body met for the first time in January.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health and education for the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her at celia (at) kcur (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

 

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleTwo Kansas Companies Fined $1 Million Each In Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State financial planning therapist co-develops MoneyTalk digital tool; offers tips to cope with COVID-19 financial stress

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

AG Derek Schmidt to U.S. Justice Department: Investigate pricing in beef markets

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (May 28, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate significant price swings in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Companies Fined $1 Million Each In Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. – Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., today were fined $1 million each for violating the federal Clean Air Act when...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Rescheduled for Saturday, May 30

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release from NASA NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the Demo-2 flight test to the International Space Station due to unfavorable...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Radio Replay: The 2020 Marysville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Catch a replay of the Marysville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony as heard on KNDY Radio.
Read more
KNDY Local News

Area High School Senior Class Salutes from Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY

Derek Nester - 0
Congratulations to all the graduating seniors at all of our KNDY area high schools. We salute your accomplishments and wish you well on your...
Read more