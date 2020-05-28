74 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

K-State financial planning therapist co-develops MoneyTalk digital tool; offers tips to cope with COVID-19 financial stress

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN — The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas State University professor of practice in personal financial planning, wants to help with a new financial therapy digital tool called MoneyTalk.

“Right now, our brains are freaking out about the ambiguity of tomorrow,” said McCoy, a licensed family therapist who specializes in financial therapy. “What is the world going to look like? What are our finances going to look like? What is our health going to look like?”

When faced with this uncertainty, it can become frustrating for couples who deal with anxiety and stress differently, McCoy said. She is part of K-State’s Institute of Personal Financial Planning and helps train financial planners to use counseling-like skills, such as facilitating couples’ conversations about money with each other.

McCoy has consulted with Morningstar to aid in the development of a new way to help couples talk about money: the MoneyTalk app. The app builds on a theory called narrative financial therapy and involves creating a self-help tool for couples who want to talk about money differently with each other. The app is a chat-style app led by a robot avatar named Mo.

“The goal is for both partners to talk to Mo first, and then to each other,” McCoy said. “The app was developed to aid you in reflecting upon your thoughts and feelings around money solo, and then it gives you tools and resources to bring up money with your partner to engage in a healthier and more insightful conversation together.”

Morningstar is using the new app to conduct a randomized control trial, and participants can try out the app for free and answer some questions about the app. McCoy will then use the data to explore the efficacy of the app, and she said she hoped it would help couples successfully talk about money during the current COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.

“Couples need to make a concerted effort to talk about the anxieties and worries,” McCoy said. “When you keep them in your head, they grow and manifest.”

Even though couples are staying at home more and spending perhaps more time than usual together, they may not be talking about important topics, either because it is uncomfortable or causes disagreement. This is especially true about money as it is often seen as taboo to talk about money, even with your loved ones, McCoy said.

McCoy suggests couples and families follow these five tips for coping with the financial stress associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Set aside a good time to chat with your partner.
Pick a time when you aren’t stressed or tired and when you really can connect about what you are each experiencing around financial stress, McCoy said. Couples could consider scheduling a “worry session,” or a designated time every day or week when they can talk about their worries and concerns. If something happens outside of the scheduled time, then write it down and save it for that session.

2. Be kind to yourself and your partner and recognize that talking about money awkwardly is better than not talking about it at all.
Talking about money is so hard anytime, but COVID-19 has caused extra financial stress in many Americans’ lives. Couples may have different tolerances to financial stress, McCoy said. One person may get stressed more easily and may feel frustrated that their partner isn’t stressed as well. It’s important to talk about those differences.

3. Explore how your partner is thinking and feeling.
Couples should put aside assumptions about the other person and should not apply their own motivations to their partners. Even though you are both in this together, you may be experiencing it differently. McCoy said couples often respond to difficult situations with two extremes: Becoming emotionally ambivalent and shutting down or becoming rambunctious and trying to problem-solve everything. Both of these spectrums are unhealthy, McCoy said, and it can be very frustrating for couples who cope with stress and anxiety differently.

4. Talk about how you would like to be supported by your partner.
Sometimes we just need to vent or be held, McCoy said. Be honest with yourself about how you want your partner to support you if you are stressed and share with them so they can meet your needs.

5. End with game planning and talk about what you can control in your lives.
Don’t focus solely on the stress, McCoy said. This can be a really good time to do some housekeeping and adjust your spending or look at ways to increase your income. There are many things we cannot control related to COVID-19, but it’s important to end the conversation with what you can control.

Additional resources
McCoy also suggests the following additional resources for couples and families:

 

Previous articleAG Derek Schmidt to U.S. Justice Department: Investigate pricing in beef markets
Next articleArea High School Senior Class Salutes from Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State financial planning therapist co-develops MoneyTalk digital tool; offers tips to cope with COVID-19 financial stress

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

AG Derek Schmidt to U.S. Justice Department: Investigate pricing in beef markets

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (May 28, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate significant price swings in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Companies Fined $1 Million Each In Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. – Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., today were fined $1 million each for violating the federal Clean Air Act when...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Rescheduled for Saturday, May 30

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release from NASA NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the Demo-2 flight test to the International Space Station due to unfavorable...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Radio Replay: The 2020 Marysville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Catch a replay of the Marysville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony as heard on KNDY Radio.
Read more
KNDY Local News

Area High School Senior Class Salutes from Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY

Derek Nester - 0
Congratulations to all the graduating seniors at all of our KNDY area high schools. We salute your accomplishments and wish you well on your...
Read more