Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/18/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate joined the meeting at 8:38 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the minutes of the 05/11/20 regular meeting, the 5/12/20 Special meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer asked if we had heard back from Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions regarding the comparison of the Dell Server for the Health Department. Nothing has been received yet.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reschedule the regularly scheduled meeting which was due to be held on Tuesday, May 26th (due to Memorial Day on May 25th) TO Wednesday, May 27, 2020 beginning at 8:45 a.m. Unanimous. The public hearing for the CDBG-CV grant will be held on this date at 8:30 a.m. with the regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Commissioner Holle received a call concerning the Pheasant Rd blacktop asking if the county was going to level out and fill in the edges from the recent over lay. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that this is normally something that the County does.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with the bids for the Waterville bridge abutment repairs, they are as follows:

L & M Construction, Great Bend, KS $ 97,020

PCI, St. Michael, MN $149,989

Reese Const, Salina, KS $199,914

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the low bid of $97,020 from L & M Construction, Great Bend, KS for the Waterville bridge abutment repairs. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig gave each of the Commissioners a copy of a summary of the projects either completed or anticipated for this year. This is a constantly changing list but is accurate for now.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that he has found a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia truck with 500,000 miles on it from Nebraska Truck Center out of Lincoln, NE to replace the recycling truck. The truck center drove the truck here for a test drive and inspection. The cost of the truck is $23,500.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to purchase the 2013 Freightliner Cascadia truck from Nebraska Truck Center, Lincoln, NE for the amount of $23,500. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Wheeler Lumber, Milwaukee, WI

For 120 pc 3 x 12 x 16’ bridge timbers

$11,808.00-Road & Bridge Fund- P.O. #109067

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For Repl Clutch, Clutch brake & main seal

$4,944.15-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. #109068

Don Bruna Const, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 12 hours machine hire for bridge work

$1,980.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109069

Truck Center Companies, Lincoln, NE

For 2013 Freightliner Cascadia Truck

$23,500.00-Special Machine Fund-P.O. #109070

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported there are several places in the county experiencing beaver dam issues. Mr. Craig has been in contact with the Wildlife & Parks Game Warden to check into nuisance trapping to eliminate some of these problems.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig told the board the Road & Bridge department would begin their summer hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar has found a purchaser for one of the tax sale properties that the County acquired located at 409 Union Street, Blue Rapids, KS.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to sell 409 Union St, Blue Rapids, KS to Colby & Jennifer Heinen for the amount of $1.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 10 minutes to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions with the Board & County Counselor Jason Brinegar at 9:41 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-05-18-1 establishing guidelines for filing surveys and plats in the Register of Deeds, Resolution is on file in the Marshall County Clerk’s office.

The Board had discussions regarding the additional duties of sanitizing the building with the reopening to the public. The Board gave Janitor Tony Joyce directive that he can work extended hours as/if needed to get the extra duties performed on a daily basis. The Board will notify Public Works Administrator Mike Craig of this decision.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig rejoined the meeting to listen in on the NextEra phone conference. The Board informed him that they have ok’d extra time for Janitor Tony Joyce to perform the additional cleaning and sanitizing duties as needed with the reopening of the Courthouse to the public.

Dan Scheffler and Kimberly Dickey with NextEra phoned into the meeting to update on the Irish Creek Windfarm project. Mr. Scheffler said they are in the heart of the construction on the Soldier Creek Windfarm. Mr. Scheffler extended an invitation to the Board for a guided tour of the Soldier Creek construction site in the near future. The Board agreed that they are interested in that and County Clerk Sandra Wilson will coordinate with Mr. Scheffler to get this scheduled. Irish Creek Windfarm land acquisitions continue and will continue the better part of this year. At the end of this month on May 27th, the micro siting will begin in the public Right of Ways of the properties already under contract. Mr. Scheffler advised that typically NextEra will retain the services of a Kansas engineering firm to oversee the entire project. This would be at the expense of NextEra. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and County Counselor Jason Brinegar felt that it would be best if Marshall County were allowed to pick the engineering firm that would represent us with NextEra paying for this service. Mr. Scheffler said that would be acceptable. The engineering firm would document the entire pre and post boundaries. There will be exhibits on every county or township structure being utilized and at the conclusion of the project those structures will be taken back to the pre-existing or better condition. Kimberly Dickey will facilitate the onsite tour for Soldier Creek. Currently the boundary includes Bigelow, Clear Fork, Wells, Vermillion, Center, Rock, Elm Creek and Blue Rapids City Townships, this boundary is constantly moving at this time so nothing is concrete.

During these trying times with the COVID-19 pandemic, NextEra on behalf of Soldier Creek Windfarm and the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm have donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Northeast Kansas and Western Missouri. They have also donated $1,500 to the Harvesters organization.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker provided the Board with the delinquent property tax list following the May 11, 2020 deadline. County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented the Board with a list of Neighborhood Revitalization participants for the 2019 rebate year. There are seven (7) Neighborhood Revitalization participants on the delinquent tax list.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to remove the following participants from the Neighborhood Revitalization program and directed County Clerk Sandra Wilson to send a letter to the taxpayer. Unanimous.

Lawrence & Kathy Shum

Dane Minge & Allison Voet

Lucia Brodrick & Elizabeth O’Connell

Benjamin & Aubrie Schaefer

Debra J Kruse Trust #1

Margaret Nemec c/o Ted & Colleen Nemec

Michal Critchfield

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Attorney Kelly Fuemmeler April 2020 contract

$2,800.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6216

Elizabeth M Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (May 2020)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6215

Code 2 K-9 Services, LLC, Omaha, NE

For Additional fees for K-9 trained complete

$4,000.00-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6206

Pfizer, Inc., Boston, MA

For Private Vaccine

$9,898.90-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6163

Quadient Finance USA, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500.00-General (Courthouse)-P.O. #6231

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Mrs. Lyhane presented a bid from Edelman-Lyon Automatic Door Company for the installation of auto switches on the bathroom doors at the Helvering Center. The bid is in the amount of $4,190. She feels that many of the visitors to the Center use walkers and such and automatic doors would be helpful.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Edelman-Lyon in the amount of $4,190 to install automatic door switches for the bathrooms at the Helvering Center. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported she has received guidance from the State to not reopen the dining hall until at least June 15, 2020.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane said that the 2nd round of Disaster Health Distributions (DHD) would be handed out on Friday, May 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continue until gone.

Gayla Randel of Frankfort, KS met with Board representing herself as a taxpayer and landowner bringing forth reservations regarding the Irish Creek Windfarm project. She has been researching wind energy and the impact it could have on Marshall County. She reported that NextEra is a large national wind business whose income is listed at $3.7 billion. Mrs. Randel is bringing forth concerns as a non-participating landowner regarding common set back requirements, ice throw off and blade allowance. One of her concerns is that there is no County zoning and she is afraid that the County will not be involved in setting these restrictions. Mrs. Randel is hoping for the County to negotiate larger set backs and reduction in noise emission.

Mrs. Randel would also like the County to establish a County wide zoning for minimum set backs for non-participating landowners to be at least one mile and to ensure that it meets the needs of the residents and not just NextEra. Mrs. Randel will forward her research documents to the County Clerk to be distributed to the Board members.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for 2020 Group LLC for the rehabilitation of 715 Broadway, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:40 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 beginning at 8:45 a.m., Public Hearing for the CDBG-CV grant application will be held at 8:30 a.m. on this date.