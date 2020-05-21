65.2 F
Thursday, May 21, 2020
KDNS Local News

City of Beloit Revised Message Regarding Playgrounds, Pools, and Youth Sports

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Please see message below from Jason Rabe, City Manager;

Governor Laura Kelly announced earlier this week a modified Phase 2 of “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which will take effect Friday, May 22nd. The implementation of Phase 2 impacts planned summer activities in Beloit, specifically with respect to continued restriction of 15 people for mass gatherings. According to the Governor’s plan, movement to Phase 3 is not expected until June 8th and movement to Phase Out is not expected before June 22nd. Additionally, the City of Beloit is using the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association reopening plan and associated guidelines when giving consideration to parks and recreation programming. Many hours of work have been put into trying to meet the phasing guidelines so that some summer activities can safely continue- you may have noticed some of the Phase 2 preparations at the fields already with temporary closing of bleachers, etc. The following is all subject to change.

* Baseball, softball and t-ball teams will start practice on May 22nd based on the Governor’s guidelines. Games could begin with the implementation of Phase 2 with games starting May 22nd. We are recommending games start at Phase 3 or June 8th. Guidelines developed based on the KRPA guidelines have been sent to coaches and are available at the Municipal Building.

* Chautauqua Swimming Pool will open for lifeguard training with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target of training taking place the week of June 1st. The pool will be open to the public for public swim with the implementation of Phase 3, with a target start date of opening to the public on June 8th.

* Season passes for the pool will not be sold this year due to the significant delayed opening.

* Daily admission rate will be in effect at a reduced price which will be set at a later date.

* Punch cards are being explored as a possible solution.

* To meet guidelines, the City of Beloit will be utilizing a scheduling system to meet gathering limitations, more details will come as the opening date of June 8th gets closer.

* Playground equipment will open with implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of May 22nd.

* Public restrooms at parks will open with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of May 22nd.

When summer programming resumes, participants, patrons and spectators will be asked to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.

Thank you for your patience as we navigate the changing circumstances and try to offer summer programming. We are doing our best to provide a safe environment while still relying on the responsibility of the individual to make this work.

Jason M. Rabe
City Manager
City of Beloit, KS
Office: 785-738-3551
Cell: 785-534-3439

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/20/2020

Derek Nester - 0

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT Donates 2,000 Pounds of Elk and Bison Meat to Local Food Banks

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – In a time when “every little bit helps,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has found...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce

Derek Nester - 0
As part of her commitment to rebuilding Kansas and the economy, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more

