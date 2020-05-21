City of Beloit Revised Message Regarding Playgrounds, Pools, and Youth Sports

Please see message below from Jason Rabe, City Manager;

Governor Laura Kelly announced earlier this week a modified Phase 2 of “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which will take effect Friday, May 22nd. The implementation of Phase 2 impacts planned summer activities in Beloit, specifically with respect to continued restriction of 15 people for mass gatherings. According to the Governor’s plan, movement to Phase 3 is not expected until June 8th and movement to Phase Out is not expected before June 22nd. Additionally, the City of Beloit is using the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association reopening plan and associated guidelines when giving consideration to parks and recreation programming. Many hours of work have been put into trying to meet the phasing guidelines so that some summer activities can safely continue- you may have noticed some of the Phase 2 preparations at the fields already with temporary closing of bleachers, etc. The following is all subject to change.

* Baseball, softball and t-ball teams will start practice on May 22nd based on the Governor’s guidelines. Games could begin with the implementation of Phase 2 with games starting May 22nd. We are recommending games start at Phase 3 or June 8th. Guidelines developed based on the KRPA guidelines have been sent to coaches and are available at the Municipal Building.

* Chautauqua Swimming Pool will open for lifeguard training with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target of training taking place the week of June 1st. The pool will be open to the public for public swim with the implementation of Phase 3, with a target start date of opening to the public on June 8th.

* Season passes for the pool will not be sold this year due to the significant delayed opening.

* Daily admission rate will be in effect at a reduced price which will be set at a later date.

* Punch cards are being explored as a possible solution.

* To meet guidelines, the City of Beloit will be utilizing a scheduling system to meet gathering limitations, more details will come as the opening date of June 8th gets closer.

* Playground equipment will open with implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of May 22nd.

* Public restrooms at parks will open with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of May 22nd.

When summer programming resumes, participants, patrons and spectators will be asked to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.

Thank you for your patience as we navigate the changing circumstances and try to offer summer programming. We are doing our best to provide a safe environment while still relying on the responsibility of the individual to make this work.

Jason M. Rabe

City Manager

City of Beloit, KS

Office: 785-738-3551

Cell: 785-534-3439