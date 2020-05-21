62.8 F
Nebraska Supplemental SNAP Funds To Be Issued June 6

By Derek Nester
0
0

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing emergency supplemental allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who receive benefits for the month of May on June 6. On April 8 DHHS announced that in response to Congress passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, DHHS filed a request with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutritional Service (FNS) to provide emergency allotment funds for Nebraska households that are receiving SNAP benefits.

SNAP recipients will not have to take any action to receive supplemental support as recipients will be issued increased benefits directly on their EBT cards. Households receiving SNAP benefits will see supplements to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale. If there are four individuals in a household and that household is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the supplement will raise their benefits to the maximum allowed for households of four, which is $646 per month – or an increase of $146. Total benefits will be different based on each household’s regular monthly allotment for the month of May.

Nebraska Children and Family Services (CFS) Director Stephanie Beasley hopes this supplemental allotment will be renewed for additional months, “The impact of extending SNAP allotment funds for the months of March and April was significant,” she said. “If Congress continues to give states the ability to extend supplemental SNAP benefits for additional months we will work to make sure it happens here in Nebraska.”

Household Size – Maximum Size Allotment

1

$194

2

$355

3

$509

4

$646

5

$768

6

$921

7

$1,018

8

$1,164
