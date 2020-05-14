Note From Washington Co. Emergency Management About Phase 2 Reopening

The following note from Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard about the county moving to Phase 2 of the Kansas reopening plan.

I have received several calls, texts and emails asking if Washington County will move to Phase Two of the reopening plan as scheduled on May 18.

On the 9:32 AM 5-14-2020 dashboard posted by John Hopkins University Kansas now has 7,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 188 deaths directly attributed to the disease. While some counties continue to have additional positive cases occurring, Washington County continues to have NO positive cases.

Washington County cannot move to Phase Two of the reopening plan UNLESS the State of Kansas moves forward into Phase Two of the Ad Astra: A Plan To Reopen Kansas. If the state moves forward, Washington County, barring any unforeseen catastrophes, has every intention of moving into Phase 2 as well. If there are decisions that are not specifically addressed in the Governors plan, and left to the local authorities to make, we will make those decisions as quickly as we can. While the County has the authority to be MORE restrictive, we have committed to NOT doing that. Additionally, as a County, we CANNOT be less restrictive than what is in the plan.

Locally, we have not been provided with any insight as to what the Governor is going to do. Should we gain knowledge of the Governors intentions as it relates to Phase 2, and are allowed to share, we will do so immediately. Until then, we are waiting, the same as you are.

As always, if any question, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Randy Hubbard

EM Coordinator