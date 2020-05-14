78.9 F
Salina
77.8 F
Topeka
79.8 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KNDY Local News

Note From Washington Co. Emergency Management About Phase 2 Reopening

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The following note from Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard about the county moving to Phase 2 of the Kansas reopening plan.

I have received several calls, texts and emails asking if Washington County will move to Phase Two of the reopening plan as scheduled on May 18.

On the 9:32 AM 5-14-2020 dashboard posted by John Hopkins University Kansas now has 7,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 188 deaths directly attributed to the disease. While some counties continue to have additional positive cases occurring, Washington County continues to have NO positive cases.

Washington County cannot move to Phase Two of the reopening plan UNLESS the State of Kansas moves forward into Phase Two of the Ad Astra: A Plan To Reopen Kansas. If the state moves forward, Washington County, barring any unforeseen catastrophes, has every intention of moving into Phase 2 as well. If there are decisions that are not specifically addressed in the Governors plan, and left to the local authorities to make, we will make those decisions as quickly as we can. While the County has the authority to be MORE restrictive, we have committed to NOT doing that. Additionally, as a County, we CANNOT be less restrictive than what is in the plan.

Locally, we have not been provided with any insight as to what the Governor is going to do. Should we gain knowledge of the Governors intentions as it relates to Phase 2, and are allowed to share, we will do so immediately. Until then, we are waiting, the same as you are.

As always, if any question, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Randy Hubbard
EM Coordinator

Previous articleKansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Note From Washington Co. Emergency Management About Phase 2 Reopening

Derek Nester - 0
The following note from Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard about the county moving to Phase 2 of the Kansas reopening plan. I have...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more