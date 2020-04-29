Sunflower State Radio Stations To Air Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon

Listeners May Donate NOW to the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon at www.RadioCares.org or Text “Feed” to 95819 to Donate



Marysville, Kan. – April 29, 2020 – The Stations of Sunflower State Radio today announced that it will broadcast the “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon”, a one-day fundraising event on Thursday, April 30th, benefiting Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. All funds raised will go directly to Feeding America to support its 200-member network of local food banks across the U.S. The “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon” will air on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY, Classic Country 94-1/1570 AM KNDY, KD Country 94, Z-96.3 The Lake and Classic Hits 106.7/1530 AM KQNK starting tonight at 11:00 p.m. until 11:00 pm Thursday. To donate to help fight hunger in America, please visit: www.radiocares.org or text “Feed” to 95819. All donations go directly to Feeding America for their distribution to local food banks.

Feeding America established the COVID-19 Response Fund on March 13th. Since then, Feeding America has distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the U.S., helping provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger. Feeding America announced earlier this month that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for people struggling with hunger—a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of its 200 member food banks nationwide. U.N. experts foresee a second pandemic on track to follow COVID-19 – a global hunger pandemic. Now, more than ever, U.S. food banks need cash donations to continue to meet the needs of the growing number of people struggling to feed themselves and their families.

