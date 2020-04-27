Nemaha County Reports First Positive COVID-19 Case

Health officials in Nemaha County have reported the first case of COVID-19. The announcement came from Nemaha County Community Health Services concerning a patient who is currently in self-isolation. The organization is currently working to locate anyone who has been exposed to the virus by this individual.
Once individuals are located and notified, they will be monitored for symptoms.
