Suspicious Death Investigation in Rooks County

ROOKS COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rooks County

Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in Rooks County.

On April 8, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were

dispatched to 701 Spruce St. in Woodston, Kan. after receiving a report that a woman had been shot at her residence. On Thursday, April 9 at 12:08 a.m., the 36-year-old woman, later identified as Charity Northrup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Thursday at around 1:15 a.m.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. No threat to the

public is believed to exist related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.