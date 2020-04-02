Governor Kelly Announces Resumption of State of Kansas Operations

By
Derek Nester
-

Governor Laura Kelly today announced that public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19, 2020. This restriction matches the stay-home order that Governor Kelly signed on March 28.

Following the two-week suspension of state government operations on March 23, state government operations and the delivery of services will resume on Monday, April 6. However, Governor Kelly made it clear that to reduce the risk of infection to state employees, all employees who are able will begin working remotely.

“Our public employees perform critical functions that the people of Kansas depend on,” Kelly said. “Their work must continue despite this ongoing crisis.

“This crisis has been unprecedented, but the state will deliver critical state services, even though the delivery of those services may look different than they have in the past.”

Public facing offices, such as the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Office of Vital Statistics, will remain closed to the public until April 19 to limit the number of individuals gathering in small spaces.

Previous articleOsborne County Reports First Positive COVID-19 Case
Next articleiNWS Alert
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR