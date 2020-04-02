Freezing Rain, Thunderstorms Possible Over Northeast Kansas Overnight

Cold air blasts southward this evening, setting the stage for a rather complex forecast tonight. Light rain develops this evening, with freezing rain over areas that have fallen below freezing. Thunderstorms may form overnight across much of the area, which may cause some of the freezing rain to switch to sleet at times. The freezing precipitation threat pushes to near Topeka by sunrise Friday, with warming temperatures bringing an end to the threat by late in the morning. With road and ground temperatures on the warmer side, the biggest threat for icy conditions will be on bridges and elevated surfaces. Please be careful if you are out driving tonight.

A cold front will move through the region tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Colder air is also expected to move in behind the front and cause some light freezing rain for parts of north-central Kansas. The rain is expected to gradually come to an end on Friday and temperatures should begin to rebound during the weekend with highs in the mid-70s forecast to start off next week.