Freezing Rain, Thunderstorms Possible Over Northeast Kansas Overnight

By
Derek Nester
-

Cold air blasts southward this evening, setting the stage for a rather complex forecast tonight. Light rain develops this evening, with freezing rain over areas that have fallen below freezing. Thunderstorms may form overnight across much of the area, which may cause some of the freezing rain to switch to sleet at times. The freezing precipitation threat pushes to near Topeka by sunrise Friday, with warming temperatures bringing an end to the threat by late in the morning. With road and ground temperatures on the warmer side, the biggest threat for icy conditions will be on bridges and elevated surfaces. Please be careful if you are out driving tonight.

A cold front will move through the region tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Colder air is also expected to move in behind the front and cause some light freezing rain for parts of north-central Kansas. The rain is expected to gradually come to an end on Friday and temperatures should begin to rebound during the weekend with highs in the mid-70s forecast to start off next week.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

