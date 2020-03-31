Mitchell County Health Department COVID-19 Update – 3/31/2020

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

We continue to have changing communications from the federal, state, and local authorities and experts regarding Coronavirus, the most recent being the executive order that went into effect by Governor Kelly on Monday, March 30th placing a stay-at-home order for the state of Kansas. We understand there continues to be many questions and concerns, and we will do our best to keep the community updated and informed as we know more.

There are a few points we did want to bring forward or clear up with the most recent information released, including:

• Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, projects Kansas positive case counts to peak towards the end of April through the beginning of May. With that being said, we continue to highly encourage residents to social distance, perform good hygiene, disinfect highly used surfaces, and follow the stay-at-home order in place.

• Governor Kelly stated no mass gatherings greater than 10, that is only if the gathering is absolutely necessary. While it may be inconvenient it is recommended to avoid any unnecessary gatherings, to limit exposure.

• Finally, community members are highly advised to avoid travel for non-emergent healthcare needs. This means if you have a routine appointment with a physician outside of Mitchell County, it is advised to reschedule the appointment for another time if possible.

Not only do Mitchell County residents need to follow the stay-at-home order, but we also encourage the residents to stay up-to-date on the most recent travel restriction order put forth by the Mitchell County Health Department. If you travel to a designated area per the current order in place, you will need to home quarantine for 14 days. Lastly, remember to call ahead prior to arriving at any healthcare facilities if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The community has been very responsible and done a tremendous job in response efforts to COVID-19, but it is crucial in the coming weeks to remain diligent in following guidelines presented by KDHE, the Mitchell County Health Department, and community healthcare providers. Together we are #MitchellCountyStrong!

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department