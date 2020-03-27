Sports Ticket State Championship Rewind Set For Next Week

KD Country 94 and The Sports Ticket want to celebrate State Championships of our area teams, with State Championship Rewind. Tune to the Sports Ticket each day at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com to hear from the coaches, and then a replay of the game.

Monday, March 30th
Head Coach Steve Tiernan will join us
2019 8-Man DII State Football Title Game
Osborne vs Axtell

Tuesday, March 31st
Head Coach Lance Bergmann will join us
2014 Boys 1A-DII State Basketball Championship
St. John’s/Tipton vs Sharon Springs

Wednesday, April 1st
Head Coach Jerry Voorhees will join us
2011 8-Man DII State Football Title Game
Thunder Ridge vs Baileyville B&B

Thursday, April 2nd
Head Coach Keith Kresin will join us
2015 Girls 1A-DII State Basketball Championship
St.John’s/Tipton vs Moscow

Friday, April 3rd
Head Coach Cullen Riner will join us
2016 8-Man DI State Football Title Game
Osborne vs St. Francis

