Sports Ticket State Championship Rewind Set For Next Week

Monday, March 30th
Head Coach Steve Tiernan will join us
2019 8-Man DII State Football Title Game
Osborne vs Axtell
Tuesday, March 31st
Head Coach Lance Bergmann will join us
2014 Boys 1A-DII State Basketball Championship
St. John’s/Tipton vs Sharon Springs
Wednesday, April 1st
Head Coach Jerry Voorhees will join us
2011 8-Man DII State Football Title Game
Thunder Ridge vs Baileyville B&B
Thursday, April 2nd
Head Coach Keith Kresin will join us
2015 Girls 1A-DII State Basketball Championship
St.John’s/Tipton vs Moscow
Friday, April 3rd
Head Coach Cullen Riner will join us
2016 8-Man DI State Football Title Game
Osborne vs St. Francis