Sports Ticket State Championship Rewind Set For Next Week

KD Country 94 and The Sports Ticket want to celebrate State Championships of our area teams, with State Championship Rewind. Tune to the Sports Ticket each day at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com to hear from the coaches, and then a replay of the game.

Monday, March 30th

Head Coach Steve Tiernan will join us

2019 8-Man DII State Football Title Game

Osborne vs Axtell

Tuesday, March 31st

Head Coach Lance Bergmann will join us

2014 Boys 1A-DII State Basketball Championship

St. John’s/Tipton vs Sharon Springs

Wednesday, April 1st

Head Coach Jerry Voorhees will join us

2011 8-Man DII State Football Title Game

Thunder Ridge vs Baileyville B&B

Thursday, April 2nd

Head Coach Keith Kresin will join us

2015 Girls 1A-DII State Basketball Championship

St.John’s/Tipton vs Moscow

Friday, April 3rd

Head Coach Cullen Riner will join us

2016 8-Man DI State Football Title Game

Osborne vs St. Francis