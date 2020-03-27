Kansas Jayhawk Replay Schedule Set For Z-96.3 The Lake

Z-96.3 The Lake is your home for Kansas Jayhawk Basketball in North Central Kansas. While we don’t have NCAA Tournament action this year, we can relive the glory of past games. Below are the times of our rebroadcasts. Catch it on-air or online via our website.
Saturday, March 28th
1:00 p.m. KU vs Dayton (Maui Invitational)
7:00 p.m. KU at Baylor
Sunday, March 29th
2018 Elite 8
4:00 p.m. KU vs Duke
Saturday, April 4th
2012 Final Four
5:00 p.m. KU vs Ohio State
2008 Final Four
7:00 p.m. KU vs North Carolina
Monday, April 6th
2008 National Championship
8:00 p.m. KU vs Memphis
