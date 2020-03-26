Sports Ticket Replay: Beloit Boys vs. Nemaha Central – 3/11/2020

By
Derek Nester
-

Tomorrow on The Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 – We dig into the archives for a rebroadcast of the March 11, 2020 high school broadcast of the Beloit Trojan Boys as they faced Nemaha Central in the 3A State Quarterfinals. We’ll rebroadcast the final 3 quarters starting at 9:10 a.m.

