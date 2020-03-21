Mitchell County Gets First Positive Case of COVID-19

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

The Mitchell County Health Department received notification today confirming our first positive case of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. We are working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The case in Mitchell county is a male over 70 with a recent travel history within the United States. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Mitchell County Health Department has identified all contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.

Our goal continues to be preventing and limiting exposure to our population. With that, all mass gatherings and events will now be limited to no more than 10 people, with social distancing being a priority. Per Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary of Health and Environment “Kansas should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions, like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”

If you develop respiratory symptoms (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath) or are a potential contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19:

1. Stay at home away from others in the public in order to prevent spreading infection.

2. Tylenol is the preferred medication for fever rather than ibuprofen.

3. Over-the-counter cough syrup is satisfactory for cough symptoms.

4. Keep well hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

5. If your symptoms worsen, please call your physician, Beloit Medical Center or MCHHS Emergency Department prior to coming to either facility for direction on how best to proceed.

Most cases can be treated at home with periodic follow-up by phone. Whether it is influenza, COVID-19, or mild bacterial bronchitis the treatment will be the same.

After discussion by phone, the physician will help direct you to the most appropriate place to be seen if evaluation is necessary.

These actions will allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.

As previously stated, social distancing for everyone means don’t travel! Don’t congregate in local venues. Don’t shop in family groups where multiple members may be exposed or expose others. Don’t engage in unnecessary commercial transactions or recreational activities if you can’t maintain a degree of social distancing, meaning a group of 10 people or fewer and maintaining separation of 6 feet apart. If you have any questions please contact the Mitchell County Health Department or visits http://www.kdheks.gov.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department