Vital Statistics Services to Remain Open, Closed for Walk-In Service

By
Derek Nester
-

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces that its Vital Statistics Office functions will continue online and via telephone during the two-week closure of state offices beginning March 23. Walk-in service will not be available during this time.

Those needing vital records can visit the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/vital to order via online, phone or mobile app.

