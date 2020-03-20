Norton County Hospital Implements Additional Visitor Restrictions Effective March 20th

NORTON, Kan. – In response to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas and closures of schools and public places, Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic have updated visitor restrictions effective March 20, 2020.

Details include:

All visitor and patient traffic will be limited to the Outpatient Entrance and front Medical Clinic Entrance.

Those seeking emergency care will still present through the ER door.

A screener will be at both the Outpatient and Medical Clinic entrance to screen visitors.

One visitor at a time is permitted to be with a patient.

No visitors under 12 years of age.

Visiting hours are now 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors visibly showing symptoms (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) will not be allowed in the facility.

Please avoid congregating and crowding; practice social distancing.

These details are subject to change at any time. Please pay attention to and follow signs that are posted at the hospital and clinic facilities.

More reminders

Norton County Hospital would like to remind the public that The University of Kansas Health System has launched a COVID-19 Hotline that is available seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 877-261-7140 and is designated for anyone who has questions about the novel coronavirus. Patients are asked to call this number if they have COVID-19 questions. However, if patients will be presenting at the Norton County Hospital facility (ER or clinic), they will still need to go through the hospital and clinic protocol and answer questions regarding symptoms and recent travel. If going to Norton County Hospital facilities with respiratory symptoms, please call in advance. The hospital number is 785-877-3351 and clinic number is 785-877-3305.

Keep up-to-date on COVID-19 information from local, state and national sources at www.ntcohosp.com.