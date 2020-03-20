Cawker City Closing All City Owned Buildings To The Public

WHEREAS, securing the health, safety, and economic well-being of residents of the City of Cawker City, Kansas, is this Mayor’s top priority;

WHEREAS, Kansas is facing a crisis – the pandemic and public health emergency of COVID- 19 – with effects of illness, quarantines, school closures, and temporary closures of businesses resulting in lost wages and financial hardship to Kansas citizens;

WHEREAS, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 beginning January 27, 2020, with more than 4,000 cases of the illness and 60 deaths as a result of the illness across the United States; and

WHEREAS, a State of Disaster Emergency was proclaimed for the State of Kansas on March 12, 2020.

NOW, THEREFORE, effective immediately and until further notice, all buildings owned by the City of Cawker City will be closed to the public. City employees will continue to work, however, and the Clerk’s office will keep its normal hours of operation. Citizens may reach the Clerk’s office by calling 785-781-4713.