University of Kansas Health System Launches COVID-19 Hotline

By
Derek Nester
-

The University of Kansas Health System has launched a COVID-19 Hotline that is available seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 877-261-7140 and is designated for anyone who has questions about the novel coronavirus.

Patients are asked to call this number if they have COVID-19 questions. However, if they will be presenting at the Norton County Hospital facility (ER or clinic), they will still need to go through the hospital and clinic protocol and answer questions regarding symptoms and recent travel.

If going to Norton County Hospital facilities with respiratory symptoms, please call in advance. The hospital number is 785-877-3351 and clinic number is 785-877-3305.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

