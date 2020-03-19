University of Kansas Health System Launches COVID-19 Hotline

The University of Kansas Health System has launched a COVID-19 Hotline that is available seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 877-261-7140 and is designated for anyone who has questions about the novel coronavirus.

Patients are asked to call this number if they have COVID-19 questions. However, if they will be presenting at the Norton County Hospital facility (ER or clinic), they will still need to go through the hospital and clinic protocol and answer questions regarding symptoms and recent travel.

If going to Norton County Hospital facilities with respiratory symptoms, please call in advance. The hospital number is 785-877-3351 and clinic number is 785-877-3305.