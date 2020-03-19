Norton County Hospital Provides Updates on COVID-19 Response

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is working diligently to care for patients while putting in appropriate measures to protect them against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, the hospital is not allowing visitors to inpatients under age 12 and no visitation if you are experiencing cough, fever or respiratory illness symptoms. These measures are typically implemented during any given influenza season. Visiting restrictions are subject to change at any time.

The hospital is taking extra precautions for COVID-19 that includes extra screening measures being implemented at points of entry into hospital and clinic facilities. Staff, patients and visitors should expect additional screening indefinitely as the COVID-19 situation evolves. The hospital is currently doing extra screenings in lieu of locking down its facilities, but it will keep the public informed if and when process changes occur.

In addition to extra screening precautions, the hospital continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations in COVID-19 prevention. As a reminder, if you have recently traveled from a COVID-19 travel alert area and experience fever, cough or trouble breathing, please try to call ahead before coming to the clinic (785-877-3305) or Emergency department (785-877-3351). Patients calling in may be asked screening questions related to their symptoms and travel history. Norton County EMS is also implementing screening questions on its calls. Questions will help identify next steps to provide safe care for all. If you are seeking medical attention for any respiratory illness symptoms, you will be asked to apply a mask upon entering the facility.

Norton County Hospital is also rescheduling some patient appointments and is handling this on a case-by-case basis. If your appointment for an elective procedure needs to be rescheduled, hospital staff will be in contact with you directly. If you do not hear from the hospital or clinic and have an appointment, you may come in as you normally would. Just prepare for additional screening measures.

Remember to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer when you cannot wash hands. Practice social distancing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and any other illness. Social distancing includes limiting large groups of people coming together (50 or fewer people in any given setting is the current CDC recommendation) and staying about 6 feet apart from another person. Also follow recommended quarantine measures outlined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) if you meet certain criteria, and follow any other instructions you may be given by your health care provider.

Norton County Hospital has created a web page specific to local, state and national COVID-19 information from reputable sources. This is meant to put pertinent information about COVID-19 for Norton County in one specific location. Visit here to learn more.

Our health care staff is working tirelessly behind the scenes to care for patients. Other businesses and organizations are faced with unprecedented changes and new processes. Thank you for helping one another and for your continued cooperation.