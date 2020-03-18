State Exchange Bank Implements Drive-Up Window Only Service

Effective Thursday, March 19th in order to do our part in combating the COVID-19 Pandemic, State Exchange Bank will implement a drive-up window only policy. Our lobby doors will remain locked during business hours, but our drive-up window will be open per our usual hours of 8am-3pm Monday through Thursday, and 8am-4pm on Friday.

However, to best meet the needs of our customers, we will allow entrance into the lobby, as necessary, by appointment only. You can call us anytime during business hours to schedule an appointment by calling us at 785-378-3222, and we will do our very best to accommodate you. In addition, we encourage you to use our website at www.stateexchange.net.

If you have not yet done so, please take the time to enroll in our online banking so that you can make balance inquiries, transfer between accounts, and make loan payments safely and conveniently.

Please know that this situation is just as inconvenient for us as it is to you. We will do everything we can to make sure that your banking needs are met. Our only goal is to protect the safety and well-being of you, our loyal customers, as well as our staff and our families.