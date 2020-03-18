Mitchell County Health Department Update – 3/17/20

Dear Residents of Mitchell County,

On March 16th, 2020 a press conference was held by Governor Kelly, at which time the Governor announced an executive order requiring Kansas to follow new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to postpone or cancel any gatherings more than 50 people for at least eight weeks. As Governor Kelly stated, this is an essential step to decrease exposure and assist with preventing the spread of infection.

By Order of the Mitchell County Board of Health and Mitchell County Health Officer, mass gatherings or events will be restricted to no more than 50 people in attendance. Any mass gatherings or events larger than 50 people will be prohibited. This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Mitchell County Board of Health or the Mitchell County Health Officer.

Additionally, please call ahead prior to the arrival at any county entity, including, but not limited to, offices within the Mitchell County Courthouse, Sheriff’s office, EMS building, dispatch building, the Mitchell County Health Department, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, and so on. All Mitchell County employees are dedicated to flattening the curve and preventing the spread of COVID-19 by decreasing exposure as much as possible.

We encourage all residents of Mitchell County to proceed through this period of change with kindness and understanding towards fellow community members and everyone diligently working towards protecting the citizens of Mitchell County. Please continue to watch the Mitchell County Health Department’s Facebook page for further updates.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department

North Central Kansas Home Health Agency