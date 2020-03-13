Visitation Cancelled At All KDOC Facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Secretary of Corrections announced today that visitation will be suspended at all Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) facilities, effective immediately, as a measure of precaution to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to our residents and staff.
We will reevaluate on an on-going basis and will communicate any changes as soon as possible.
Families are encouraged to utilize e-mail, phone and video visits to stay in touch with their loved ones.
For more information and resources related to COVID-19, including symptoms and tips for prevention, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/.
FCC PUBLIC FILES: KNDY-AM - KNDY-FM - KDNS-FM - KZDY-FM - KQNK-AM - KQNK-FM Some website images are courtesy of Pixabay.com
Sunflower State Radio is Copyright 2019 - Dierking Communications, Inc.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.