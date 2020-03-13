Letter To Parents of Marysville USD 364

Hello Parents,

As you know, we are facing a unique health event in our world today. The health and well-being of your children is of utmost priority. At this point in time, there are NO confirmed cases of coronavirus in Marshall County. We are proceeding with caution as things are evolving very quickly and we will keep you informed as often as possible. We have a link on our website with all of the latest information – www.usd364.org. We are working closely with our local health department, Kansas Department of Education, and staying as up to date as possible.

Kansas Department of Education strongly suggests if your child has been out of the

country anytime after February 25th they be screened by our local health department or

your local healthcare provider. Please contact them to complete this.

Please continue to encourage your child to practice good hygiene and if you child is ill please keep them home. We will continue to screen your child for illness at school and if they exhibit a fever, they will be sent home.

If you have concerns please contact your local health provider.

For now, we are doing business as usual and looking forward to having your child back in

school!

For questions please contact your school or district office at (785) 562-5308.

Dr. Denise Guy

Interim Superintendent