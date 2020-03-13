Letter To USD 273 Beloit Public School Parents

USD 273 Parents,

We have new guidance from KDHE concerning COVID-19.

School districts are required to make these changes:

No more gatherings of 100 people or more. Examples: Band/Music Concerts, assemblies, and or other social gatherings. Only 10 minutes of constant contact in classrooms of 30 or more students, (classrooms should not be over 30 students at a time at this point). Events such as school lunch must be spread out. Still not more than 100 students in a lunchroom at a time. Band classes over 30 students must be split up. Bus Routes can only have 30 students riding at a time. The Glen Elder Route and the Simpson Route will be split. The bus company will split these two routes as follows: A.M. Routes – Jr/Sr High School students will be picked up first, dropped off at the schools and directly return to pick up the Elementary students to be taken to school. P.M. Routes – Elementary students will be picked up first and then the drivers will return to pick up the Jr/Sr High School students to be dropped off. Work sponsored trips will be minimal; all in-service trips will be postponed or canceled until further notice. Hygiene must be pushed with students and staff. Everyone should be given extra opportunities to wash hands throughout the day. Anyone with signs of illness must see the school nurse immediately.

Teachers and staff will be asked to do more throughout these temporary changes. We will have to postpone all activities at this point.

I am concerned that this will affect Spring Sports, and other spring activities such as FFA events, music events, school club events, and Prom. I am sure that all events are not being listed here. These changes will be taken day by day as we work through this situation. We will continue to be flexible and listen to the daily updates and make the changes that are asked of us from KDHE and KSDE. The President did say this was an eight week situation during his national address today.

Please call me if you have questions and/or concerns,

(785) 738-3261

Jeff Travis, Superintendent

USD 273 – Beloit