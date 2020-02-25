Suspicious Death Leads To Homicide Investigation In McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the McPherson Police Department have provided an update on the investigation into a McPherson man’s death.

The deceased male has been identified as 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson, who lived at the residence where he was found. His death is now being investigated as a homicide. No threat exists to the public related to this incident.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.