Boil Water Advisory Issued By KDHE For Fort Riley

In cooperation with Fort Riley officials, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a Boil Water Advisory Thursday afternoon for drinking and cooking water for Fort Riley Utility Services’ water treatment facility, servicing Fort Riley.

This advisory resulted from a break in the water-main during construction work. Water pressure is being restored to impacted neighborhoods, however, the loss of pressure in the water main due to the break caused water pressure fluctuation, which then caused the release of mineral buildup into the line and possible discoloration of tap water.

Fort Riley Utility Services is conducting testing of water samples from affected areas. The boil order will be canceled once water has been tested and verified safe for consumption.

Until the boil advisory is lifted, residents of these Fort Riley neighborhoods should take these steps:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking, brushing teeth, or using in food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Due to a the water main break, some residents in the Ellis Heights and Warner Peterson neighborhoods may be experiencing water outages. Maintenance teams are currently working on required repairs to the system. Bottled water will be available at the Warner Peterson Community Center for residents of affected communities and at the Devil’s Den dining facility for 1ABCT Soldiers.