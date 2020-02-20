CMH Receives National Top 100 Award For Fourth Consecutive Year

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, was recently named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2020 for the fourth consecutive year by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.

“Repeatedly achieving this recognition is very gratifying, and validates our daily commitment to providing the best health care possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said Curtis Hawkinson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely pleased that our staff is again being recognized for their commitment to outcomes, patient safety and the patient’s experience here.”

Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally.

“The Top 100 Critical Access Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

To see a full list of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, and for more information about the study, visit www.iVantageINDEX.com.