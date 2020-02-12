The Beach Boys to Perform at Alcove Spring

MARYSVILLE, KAN: The Beach Boys will bring their California lifestyle to Marshall County this summer. Billed as America’s favorite band, they will perform a two act concert Saturday, August 1, at Alcove Spring Historic Park, six miles south of Marysville, Kan. and six miles north of Blue Rapids, Kan. Gates to the park open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 14 and may be purchased at mcactickets.com. Tickets are $95 for pit experience, $75 for mid-park, and $55 for general admission. Children three and under are admitted free.

The concert is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

“We are excited to welcome fans of The Beach Boys to Marshall County,” said Michelle Whitesell, director of Marysville Convention and Tourism. “Concert-goers can experience the beauty and history of Alcove Spring Historic Park, while enjoying the sounds of one of America’s favorite bands. We hope they’ll explore the trails, wagon swales and waterfall at the park, as well as the small town charm of our shops, restaurants, B&Bs, and motels.”

Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.

The band will play at Alcove Spring Historic Park, a 246-acre largely undeveloped park. Located on the historic Oregon-California Trail, the site was the stopping place for many wagon trains, including the legendary Donner-Reed party. The name of the park comes from the Alcove Spring and Naomi Pike falls, both located on the premises and accessible by walking trails. Wagon swales show the mark pioneers left on the land.

Food and drinks will be available at dining tents and food concession stands. Kansas Territory Brewing Company will serve its beers and other alcoholic drinks.

There is plenty of free parking for cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorhomes. Shuttles and a walking trail connect parking to the location. There are no electrical hookups at the park.

For information about the concert, people can go to mcactickets.com or call 785-619-6050.