Winter Weather To Impact Region Wednesday; Turning Colder

A storm system will bring another round of wintry weather on Wednesday to the region. Light to moderate snow Wednesday morning may bring light accumulations, mainly south of I-70. The snow will mix with rain before turning to rain by mid afternoon, followed by a rain and snow mix Wednesday evening before ending by midnight. Some slick spots on roads will be possible.

Today will see another day with normal temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Tonight chances for snow will increase late in the night across east central Kansas. Wednesday will bring a round of snow in the morning with a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. Temperatures turn sharply colder by Thursday morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens with wind chills of zero to 13 below. A cold day is expected on Thursday with highs in the teens and 20s. Friday morning will be cold again with lows in the single digits and teens.