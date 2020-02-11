New Garrison Command Sergeant Major Taking Responsibility At Fort Riley

A change of responsibility ceremony for U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley is set for Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Drive. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert will take over as the garrison’s senior noncommissioned officer in charge for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bristow II.

Speichert enlisted in the Army in 1998 and comes to Fort Riley from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, with Valor device and three oak leaf clusters.

Bristow has served as the Fort Riley garrison command sergeant major since February 2018. His next assignment is with Task Force Sinai.