2020 NPL Tournament Begins Monday; Broadcast Plans Announced

By
Derek Nester
-

KD Country 94, your Number 1 Source for Local Sports will have live play-by-play coverage of the Northern Plains League Tournament this week in Lincoln.

GIRLS BRACKET | BOYS BRACKET

KD Country 94 & kdcountry94.com Broadcast Schedule (Monday)

  • 2 PM: Tescott Girls vs. Rock Hills
  • 3:30 PM: Thunder Ridge Boys vs. Southern Cloud
  • 5:00 PM: Lakeside Girls vs. Lincoln
  • 6:30 PM: Rock Hills Boys vs. Lincoln
  • 8:00 PM: Osborne Girls vs. Chase

