Topeka Men Sentenced On Federal Carjacking Charges

TOPEKA, KAN. – Two Topeka men were sentenced today on federal carjacking charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Chauncey Elliott Lyles, 20, Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. Co-defendant Mathdaniel Squirrel, 23, Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to 72 months. Both defendants pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking.

In their pleas, the defendants admitted that on Jan. 30, 2019, in Topeka, they threatened the driver of a 2007 Cadillac SUV and stole the driver’s vehicle.

McAllister commended the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs for their work on the case.