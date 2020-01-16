Wintry Mix Tonight Into Friday Morning To Impact Northeast Kansas

By
Derek Nester
-

Snow overspreads the area by midnight tonight. As warmer air works northward, this snow will transition to freezing rain and eventually rain by midday Friday.

The highest snow amounts are forecast for northeast Kansas, with the highest ice amounts along and south of I-70. While confidence is higher in the snow early Friday morning, uncertainty increases as temperatures warm to around freezing towards sunrise. The exact timing and properties of this warmer air will dictate the duration of the freezing rain, thus confidence in this aspect of the forecast is on the lower side.

Regardless, be prepared for slick roads for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures continue to warm during the day on Friday, bringing an end to the freezing rain threat around midday.

A wintry mix will overspread all of northeast Kansas late tonight into tomorrow morning, moving southwest to northeast. The precipitation will begin as a mix of snow and sleet after midnight, mainly between 2-6am. This will then change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain during the mid morning hours. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the morning before gradually transitioning into a plain rain by early afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

Previous articleNorton County Community Foundation Awards $27,052.86 in January Grant Cycle
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR