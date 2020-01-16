Wintry Mix Tonight Into Friday Morning To Impact Northeast Kansas

Snow overspreads the area by midnight tonight. As warmer air works northward, this snow will transition to freezing rain and eventually rain by midday Friday.

The highest snow amounts are forecast for northeast Kansas, with the highest ice amounts along and south of I-70. While confidence is higher in the snow early Friday morning, uncertainty increases as temperatures warm to around freezing towards sunrise. The exact timing and properties of this warmer air will dictate the duration of the freezing rain, thus confidence in this aspect of the forecast is on the lower side.

Regardless, be prepared for slick roads for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures continue to warm during the day on Friday, bringing an end to the freezing rain threat around midday.

A wintry mix will overspread all of northeast Kansas late tonight into tomorrow morning, moving southwest to northeast. The precipitation will begin as a mix of snow and sleet after midnight, mainly between 2-6am. This will then change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain during the mid morning hours. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the morning before gradually transitioning into a plain rain by early afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.