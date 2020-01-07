Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/30/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:02 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the minutes of the December 23, 2019 meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig opened Backhoe bids for the replacement at the Landfill. Lance Jones with Murray Tractor & Equip Co and Nick Stringer with Foley Equipment were present for the bid opening. The following bids were received:

Murphy Tractor:

2020 310L 93 hp $98,950

2020 310SL 99 hp $101,850

2020 310SLHL 110 hp $106,350

Foley Equipment:

2020 CAT 420F2IT 105 hp $135,245

2019 CAT 420F2IT (323 hours) 150 HP $122,000

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to purchase the 2020 JD 310SLHL for $106,350 to be paid out of the Solid Waste Fund. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a Resolution to transfer $400,000 of the free and unencumbered balance of the 2019 Road and Bridge budget to the Special Road and Bridge Fund.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg discussed with the Board a few of the projects for the upcoming year and their costs, approximately $250,000 for Waterville bridge repair, $325,000 for overlay projects and approximately $200,000 for bridge construction over the Haug low water crossing in Lincoln township.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He presented the Board with County Resolution 20-19-12-30-1 stating that the Board of County Commissioners of Marshall County support the creation and establishment of a Complete County Committee for Marshall County. The Board shall elect a member of the Board or appoint a designee to serve on the Complete County Committee and the Board supports the mission of the Complete County Committees to utilize local knowledge, influence and resources to educate communities and promote the census through locally based, targeted outreach efforts, provide a vehicle for coordinating and nurturing cooperative efforts between tribal, state and local governments; communities; and the Census Bureau and help the Census Bureau get a complete count in 2020 through partnerships with local governments and community organizations.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve County Resolution #20-19-12-30-1 in support of creation and establishment of a Complete County Committee for Marshall County, Kansas. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar brought back the Proposed Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service. Mr. Brinegar feels that the contract is adequate and does not see any issues with entering into this contract.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to enter into the Proposed Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service for the 2020 calendar year in the amount of $263,868.00 annually, future years to be negotiated. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar updated the Board on the tax sale properties that the County retained/purchased. A Board of Tax Appeals application will need to be submitted for each parcel as statute states that it will be exempt until the County sells the parcels. If the County sells the parcels within 6 months of the tax sale, the property must sell for the amount of the back taxes and all fees involved with the tax sale. If the County holds the parcels for 6 months, then there are no restrictions on the sale price.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar & County Clerk Sandra Wilson will also fill out Board of Tax Appeals applications for 2 parcels of land that previously were owned by Farmer’s Cooperative. These parcels were the road that was developed and has now been deeded to the County. The County does not pay tax on roads or right of ways but the Appraiser feels that she does not have authority to just exempt these, therefore, they will be sent through the Board of Tax Appeals.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the regular Board of Marshall County Commissioners meeting to open the Neighborhood Revitalization Hearing at 10:01 a.m. Unanimous.

There were no attendees to the Neighborhood Revitalization Renewal Hearing.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to renew the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan from 01/01/2020 through 12/31/2022 at the rebate of 60% per year for 3 years from participating tax districts. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reconvene the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting at 10:21 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders:

Dell

For New Laptop Computer and Software

$1,8156.39-Emergency Management Equipment Fund-P.O. #6133

Murphy tractor & Equip Co, Topeka, KS

For 2020 John Deere 310SL/HL backhoe (#0820TS)

$106,350-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109025

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. She requested to go into executive session regarding non-elected personnel.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 10:25 for 5 minutes with the Register of Deeds Martha Roesch regarding non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 10:30 a.m. with the same person’s present for the same reason. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Debra Volesky-Slupianek from part-time probation at $15.96/hour to part-time at $16.25/hour effective January 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch also inquired about destroying old computers. She said she asked Network Computer Solutions but did not really get an answer. Register of Deeds Martha Roesch was told to possibly contact Document Resources about destroying the hardware.

Amy Kramer with the Kansas Department of Revenue was reviewing the documentation sent in for the implementation of the ½ cent sales tax as a result of the November election. She is requesting a Resolution authorizing the levy of the local retailers’ sales tax.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve A Resolution of the Board of Marshall County Commissioners Authorizing The Levy Of A Local Retailers’ Sales Tax. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson was given directive to submit this Resolution to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

David E. Baier moved seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 10:50 a.m. for 5 minutes for attorney-client privileged discussions to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to move forward with Network Computer Solutions Phase 2 Network Infrastructure & Email in the amount of $14,700.98. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution 20-19-12-30-2 GAAP Waiver now, therefore be it resolved by the County Commissioners of Marshall County, Kansas in regular meeting duly assembled this 30th day of December, 2019 that Marshall County waives the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a(a) as they apply to Marshall County for the year ended 2019. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-12-30-3 be it resolved that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2019 County General (Emergency Management) Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders, and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $10,000.00, shall be transferred into the Emergency Management Capital Outlay Fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-12-30-4 be it resolved that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2019 County General (Sheriff) Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders, and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $100,000.00, shall be transferred into the Capital Improvement Fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-12-30-5 be it resolved that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2019 Appraiser’s Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders, and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $10,000.00, shall be transferred into the Appraiser Capital Outlay Fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-12-30-6 be it resolved that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2019 Road and Bridge fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchase orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $400,000.00, shall be transferred into the Special Road and Bridge Fund. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

The Board had discussions regarding the appointments for the upcoming 2020 year. These appointments are scheduled for the 2nd Monday of January at the regularly scheduled meeting along with reorganization for the year. The positions for re-appointment are Agency on Aging Director, County Health Nurse, Emergency Management Director and Public Works Administrator.

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:01 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 6, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.