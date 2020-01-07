K-State Police Recover Stolen UTV; Still Seeking Tips

MANHATTAN — On Monday, Jan. 6, Kansas State University police recovered the utility terrain vehicle stolen from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State Police continue to seek information and help in identifying two suspects in the thefts of the UTV and money from an ATM inside the football stadium.

The thefts took place between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29, 2019. Police have released photos of a male suspect driving a UTV; a maroon Chevrolet Impala in the area at the time of the incidents; and a possible female suspect seen on foot.

The K-State Police Department would like to thank the public for the information and assistance received in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any others, should contact the K-State Police Department at 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.