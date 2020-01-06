Visitation Restrictions Implemented At Mitchell Co. Hospital Health Systems

Visitation restrictions have been implemented effective immediately at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems in an effort to protect our patients, staff and visitors.

Visitation is limited to immediate family members. No visitation by anyone under the age of 18.

Visitors are requested to perform hand hygiene upon entering and again prior to exiting patient rooms.

If you have any signs or symptoms of Influenza such as runny nose, cough, fever, sore throat or body aches please DO NOT visit.

Patients with symptoms of cough or runny nose, please use a mask to “cover your cough.” Masks are located in the main lobby, ER lobby and at each registration desk.

For questions or concerns please contact Christine Winkel, Infection Prevention at 785-738-9527.