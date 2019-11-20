Silver Alert Issued For Missing Iowa Man Last Seen In Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing elderly adult.

James Lewis Larson, a 90-year-old white male, approximately 6’ tall, 220 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes with eyeglasses, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.

Mr. Larson was traveling from Iowa with a destination of Yuma, Arizona, however he has yet to arrive. If you see Mr. Larson or his 2017 Ford Edge, please contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at (785) 832-7509.