Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/11/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session for the purpose of Canvassing the November 5, 2019 General Election, approve purchase orders and approve vouchers with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson and Paul Kessinger from the Advocate were present for the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The election results were canvassed. The Provisional ballots and any remaining mail in ballots were processed and added to the election totals. The election results will be certified to the appropriate entities.

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 10:26 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Networks Plus, Home, KS 66438

For 5 desktop computers, 1 laptop computer, upgrade 4 computers to Windows 10

$7,475.28-County Equipment Reserve Fund-P.O. #6109

Imaging Office Systems, Fort Wayne, IN 46898

For Hosting Service and Maintenance Agreement

$3,552.00-County Equipment Reserve Fund-P.O. #6103

Anda Meds

For MMR, HIB vaccines

$4,401.79-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6091

Kevin M Hill, Hiawatha, KS 66434

For Asst. Co Attny fee (November, 2019)

$3,333.33-Acting Co Attny Fund-P.O. #6114

Sanofi Pasteur

For Fluzone 50 vials

$7,665.18-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6090

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of November 11, 2019. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:47 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 18, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.